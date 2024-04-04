INDIA VOTES 2024: Special control room to look into complaints over model code, discrepancies in voter list

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 3

The Gurugram Administration has set up a special control room for managing the process of the Lok Sabha elections. The control room will not only monitor and resolve complaints of violations of the model code of conduct but also resolve discrepancies in the voter list.

59 complaints received so far According to the district administration, so far, they have received 59 complaints on the c Vigil app out of which 40 have been settled. A total of 1,012 violations of the code of conduct have been reported on the helpline, out of which, 989 have been resolved.

Currently, the key aim of the centre is to monitor calls on the toll-free number 1950 and resolve complaints on the cVigil app. The cVigil app launched by the Election Commission of India along with toll free helpline 1950 is proving pivotal in imposing the model code of conduct in Gurugram.

“A control room has been set up. Here real-time monitoring of complaints received on the cVigil app is done. We are getting numerous calls about violations and doubts pertaining to voter list etc. Though many calls not related to the poll are also coming, they will soon be filtered out,” said District Development and Panchayat Officer Virendra Singh, who is also the Nodal Officer for the cVigil app and toll free number.

District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said various teams had been formed as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. This team was solving the complaints received on the region-wise cVigil app before the scheduled time. He said three complaints received on the cVigil app on Wednesday were resolved within an average of 50 minutes, which was half of the stipulated time. At the same time, 19 complaints did not meet the prescribed standards, due to which they were dropped as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

He said the cVigil App protected the rights of the citizens to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct. He appeled to the people that through this app, the citizen should bring the cases related to the model code of conduct before the district administration.

