INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can now download digital IDs

Chandigarh, April 11

Various digital initiatives have been undertaken by the Election Commission of India for the convenience of voters. The most significant among these is e-EPIC, which allows voters to obtain their Electoral Photo Identity Cards digitally. Now, voters can download their voter cards from the comfort of their homes.

Sharing more details, an official spokesperson said that if a voter has misplaced his/her voter ID or wishes to save a digital copy of the voter card, it can be easily download from the Voter Helpline app or the Election Commission’s website https://www.eci.gov.in/.

This digital voter card is fully valid for voting. The digital voter card can also be uploaded to DigiLocker by the ECI. Additionally, it can be printed if needed, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that e-EPIC is a non-editable PDF version of the original voter ID card. This PDF version of the voter ID can also be used as an identity and address proof. This digital ID proof can be stored and accessed easily on a mobile phone or DigiLocker.

The spokesperson further informed the public that registered voters need to visit the national voter portal https://voters.eci.gov.in to download the digital voter card.

New users need to register themselves. Then, click on the option to download e-EPIC. Enter your EPIC (voter card number) or Form Reference Number. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. After entering the OTP, the option to download e-EPIC will appear, said the spokesperson.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.