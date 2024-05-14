INDIA VOTES 2024: War of words gets shriller as polling day nears

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 13

As the day of polling draws near, the war of words between the candidates is getting shriller.

The BJP, AAP and INLD leaders are leaving no opportunity to criticise the opposing candidates during public meetings and media interactions.

BJP’s Naveen Jindal

While INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Chautala termed AAP and BJP candidates as businessmen who were contesting for personal gains, the BJP and AAP were slamming each other over liquor scam and corruption.

In his speeches, Abhay Chautala focused on issues like unemployment, drug menace, inflation and corruption, and slammed the government for not taking adequate measures to tackle these issues. He also criticised BJP candidate Naveen Jindal and AAP candidate Sushil Gupta for allegedly not raising their voice for the farmers and unemployed on time.

AAP’s Sushil Gupta

Chautala said, “The candidates of the BJP and INDIA bloc are businessmen and their objective is to expand their businesses by becoming the MP. People should learn to identify between their own and strangers. They should support candidates who raise their voice strongly instead of keeping mum at crucial times. I have always raised my voice for the people in Haryana Assembly and I will do so in the Lok Sabha too.”

Sushil Gupta has been accusing the BJP of making attempts to end democracy and change the Indian Constitution. Gupta during his speeches raised concerns over the rising drug menace among the youth and blamed the government for being ineffective in controlling the menace.

He also accused Naveen Jindal of contesting the elections under the pressure of the BJP. Gupta while addressing a gathering in Thanesar last night said, “The BJP candidate remained out of touch for 10 years. He didn’t pay any visit to the region during the floods and Covid pandemic. He can’t be contacted even now. I urge you to support me and I will bring new projects to Kurukshetra.”

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders and the party candidate have been training guns at AAP and the Congress during their speeches. Naveen Jindal during his speech mentioned about the alleged liquor scam in Delhi and said, “When we were distributing oxygen during the Covid period, the AAP government in Delhi was busy giving ‘buy one get one offer’, on liquor. This was the thinking of AAP and the people should give their votes against the liquor mafia and those who received funds from banned organisations.”

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini took a dig at the Congress and AAP during his programmes and said, “Those who used to claim that they are ‘Kattar Imandar’ and used to criticise the Congress for corruption, are contesting the election in alliance.”

Political analyst Dr Kushal Pal said, “Instead of focusing on character assassination of the other candidates, the leaders should focus on telling people about their plans of development and burning issues. The election decides the future of the country and this is the time for developing political awareness. The political leaders are also the role models of the people and they should take care of their language as their statements, leave a long-lasting impact on the younger generation.”

