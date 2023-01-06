Indian-American academic Sheila Sen Jasanoff joins Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

ANI
Sonipat, January 6
Indian-American academic Prof Sheila Sen Jasanoff (Holberg Awardee, 2022) along with Prof Jay H. Jasanoff and social science students Alan Jasanoff and Hilton Simmet from Harvard University USA, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday morning.
The yatra resumed from the Sanoli-Panipat road in Haryana.
A public meeting will also be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Panipat. Thousands of people welcomed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the Panipat district of Haryana with fireworks.
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday completed its Uttar Pradesh leg and re-entered the state of Haryana.
Talking to ANI about the Yatra, Congress leader Selja Kumari said, "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will walk from the border to Panipat. We will have a massive rally, where Rahul Gandhi will address the public. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the people of Haryana, as they look up to Rahul Gandhi for their future. Taking inspiration from Rahul Gandhi, Congress will work hard in Haryana," she added.
Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said, "BJP is anxious because what started as a 'Yatra' has now become a 'Jan Aandolan'.
Selja Kumari alleged that the industries in Panipat were in bad shape. "We should have been top in export but we are not," she said.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last year.
