INLD to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

Hisar, March 8
Announcing that the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is geared up to contest the Lok Sabha poll on all the 10 seats in Haryana, the party in its national executive meeting constituted a five-member committee to submit its report in three days regarding the probable candidates.
The national executive and state executive bodies of the party attended the meeting held in Jind today. The party chief and former CM Om Prakash Chautala chaired the meeting.
The INLD national general secretary and Ellenabad MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, said the party was prepared to go to the polls.
Abhay Chautala said a panel of four to five candidates had been prepared for all 10 seats.
The committee would visit the constituencies and submit a report to the party, after which the names of the candidates would be declared.
