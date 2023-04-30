India’s G-20 presidency vital for developing nations: Bhatia

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 29

India’s presidency of the world’s most powerful grouping, the G-20, is important not only for India, but for the developing countries as well. This was stated by Rajiv Bhatia, former Ambassador and Distinguished Fellow, Foreign Policy Studies Programme, in special lectures organised by the International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, Kurukshetra University, on Friday.

Dr Vijay Sakhuja, Director, School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies, National Defence University, Gandhinagar, said immense opportunities for growth and prosperity are hidden in the blue economy or ocean economy. The value of the blue economy has been estimated to be $24 trillion. He also emphasized that blue economy should be a part of the curriculum at the universities.