India’s rule of law unshakeable, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 29

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday reaffirmed India’s commitment to its judicial system, saying the nation stood firm on the principles of rule of law and equality, without needing lessons from any other country.

Speaking at the 70th Founders’ Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, Dhankhar said India’s democracy and judiciary were unique and these could not be compromised at all.

Addressing concerns regarding attempts made by those facing legal action to evade accountability, he said, “The moment law takes its course, they take to streets, camouflaging culpability of the worst nature. This is happening under our nose.” He questioned the justification for individuals or institutions resorting to protests when the law is set in motion, urging deeper deliberations on the issue.

Highlighting the pro-people stance of India’s judiciary, Dhankhar commended its efforts to uphold justice, even during difficult times. He criticised the attempts to undermine institutions and advocated for accountability, particularly in the realm of politics. Asserting India’s rightful place on the global stage, Dhankhar advocated for the country’s inclusion in decision-making bodies such as the United Nations Security Council.

He highlighted India’s unique position as a constitutional democracy with a diverse population and robust democratic institutions at all levels.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar