India’s rule of law unshakeable, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, March 29
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday reaffirmed India’s commitment to its judicial system, saying the nation stood firm on the principles of rule of law and equality, without needing lessons from any other country.
Speaking at the 70th Founders’ Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, Dhankhar said India’s democracy and judiciary were unique and these could not be compromised at all.
Addressing concerns regarding attempts made by those facing legal action to evade accountability, he said, “The moment law takes its course, they take to streets, camouflaging culpability of the worst nature. This is happening under our nose.” He questioned the justification for individuals or institutions resorting to protests when the law is set in motion, urging deeper deliberations on the issue.
Highlighting the pro-people stance of India’s judiciary, Dhankhar commended its efforts to uphold justice, even during difficult times. He criticised the attempts to undermine institutions and advocated for accountability, particularly in the realm of politics. Asserting India’s rightful place on the global stage, Dhankhar advocated for the country’s inclusion in decision-making bodies such as the United Nations Security Council.
He highlighted India’s unique position as a constitutional democracy with a diverse population and robust democratic institutions at all levels.
