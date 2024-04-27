Indira Gandhi National College students take oath to vote

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 26

A voter oath ceremony was organised at Indira Gandhi National College, under the aegis of the voter awareness cell and the department of political science in the college on Thursday.

Chief guest Kinni Gupta, Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Ladwa, administered the oath to the students while making them aware about voting and said that the students must vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The students who were first-time voters were also encouraged to cast their vote. Motivating people to use their vote, she said it was a matter of great pride for every citizen of India to cast his/her first vote. She said every person had a role to play in strengthening the democracy by using the means of voting.

College principal Dr Kushal Pal said the participation of students in the oath-taking ceremony would make them aware about the functioning of democracy. He further said every citizen must participate in the electoral process which was an integral part of democracy in India. Democracy was a system that provided every person in the society the right to raise their voice. An informed citizen understood the information and sensitivities of the society and could scrutinise public actions by monitoring government actions.

