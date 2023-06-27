Indira Gandhi University blinks, allows candidates above 50 admission in PG courses

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, June 26

In a significant development, the Indira Gandhi University (IGU) has rolled back its decision of not allowing candidates aged 50 years and above to take admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in its departments and affiliated institutions, who have already passed any PG examination from other university/institution.

Imposed to help needy The decision has been amended in view of the people's demand. The condition of age was imposed in order to give admissions to needy and young candidates in PG courses on priority so as to help them make their career. Dr Pramod Bhardwaj, Registrar, IGU

Such candidates will be able to get admission in the coming academic session but will not be provided hostel facilities. Sources said the authorities had to withdraw the condition keeping in view the opposition by academicians, retired government officials and people of other sections against the new rule.

Ram Avtar, a retired Haryana Government officer and vice-president of Dakshin Haryana Vikas Lok Manch, Rewari, had also written to Governor-cum-Chancellor of the IGU in this regard and requested him to direct the university authorities to withdraw the age condition.

The IGU authorities had recently released an information brochure for the admissions to the UG/PG course for academic session 2023-24. “After passing any postgraduate examination from other university/college, candidates having 50 years of age or above shall not be allowed to take admission in any PG course in any of the university teaching department/college/institutes. Candidates below 50 years shall be allowed to take admission in PG programme. However, no hostel facility will be provided to them,” read the brochure.