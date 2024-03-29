Indo-German workshop on sensor tech begins at GJUST

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 28

A two-day Indo-German workshop on ‘Sensors for Healthcare and Environmental Applications (SHEA-2024)’ commenced at the department of bio and nanotechnology of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, and RWTH Aachen University, Germany.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi inaugurated the workshop at Ch Ranbir Singh Auditorium as the chief guest. Registrar Prof Vinod Chhokar was present as the guest of honour.

Dr Vivek Pachauri of RWTH Aachen University was present as the international principal investigator while Prof Neeraj Dilbaghi and Prof Sandeep Kumar were present as the national principal investigator of SPARC Scheme (MoE). MS Narayanan from IIT-Madras joined the work as a plenary speaker.

The VC said the sensor technology would play an important role in making India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He said the technology was going to be useful in every field of life and could prove to be extremely effective in meeting the objectives of sustainable development. He said the workshop would make the participating students aware of the latest global technologies of the respective subject.

Prof Chhokar said the sensor technology was going to prove revolutionary in the fields of healthcare, environment, water management and commerce. Pachauri said the workshop would further strengthen the university’s relations with the reputed international educational institutions.

MS Narayanan delivered a keynote lecture on microfluidic systems and also highlighted the bio-incubator in detail. He highlighted the importance of the incubation centre in the university. As many as 120 participants are participating in the event.

