Industrial visit for GJUST students

Hisar, April 9
The industry interaction club of training and placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) here organised an industrial visit for the students of pre-final and final year of BTech in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Enzo Control Private Limited, Neemrana, in Rajasthan.
VC Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi congratulated the students for the visit and said industrial visits were very important for the students of engineering courses as these were important for developing industrial skills. Registrar Prof Vinod Chhokar appreciated the efforts made by the training and placement cell for organising the programme.
