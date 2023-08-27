Industrialists meet Haryana CM over ban on diesel generators from Oct 1

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 26

Worried over the ban orders passed by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the use of diesel generator sets by industries in the NCR from October 1, a delegation of Panipat industrialists today met CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh.

Pritam Singh Sachdeva, president, Panipat Industrialists’ Association; Bheem Rana, president, Haryana Environmental Management Society; and Nitin Arora, adviser, Panipat Dyers’ Association, are among the representatives. The CM heard their problems and assured them relief.

Sachdeva said the biggest problem was the ban orders passed by the CAQM. The orders mainly affected Haryana’s industries as 64 per cent area of the state was in the NCR region, in which 90 per cent industries were operational. Industrialists were not happy to run diesel sets as these were not viable economically, he said.

“In case of a power breakdown, we need to supply power and fuel to boilers and thermopacks immediately. If not supplied on time, any big mishap may occur,” he added.

Bhim Rana said the second important issue was to supply treated water from the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Sewah village to dyeing industries in Sector 29, part-2 there.

The dyeing industries have been demanding treated water for re-use in units.

A meeting with officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and Irrigation and Water Resource Department, Industries Department, etc., was held under the chairmanship of the CM, who assured that water from the STP would be provided to the industries soon, Rana claimed.

