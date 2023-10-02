Industrialists worried as diesel genset ban comes into force

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 1

With the ban on diesel gensets coming into force in accordance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), industrialists and traders are worried over power outages. As the industry captains have called for uninterrupted power supply, the authorities of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) have claimed full preparedness to make the drive a success.

“The department is well prepared to ensure the ban from today,” says HSPCB chairperson Raghvender Rao. He said besides routine checking, officials would conduct surprise checking and visit the spots in case of complaints. The officials will ensure that the commercial units resort to the usage of Retrofit Emission Control Devices (RECD) and dual fuel kit gensets during grid supply interruptions. In case of violations, notice would be issued and action would be taken, he said.

Violators to face music Action will be taken against violators. Surprise checking will be conducted. The dept is well prepared to enforce the ban. —Raghvender Rao, HSPCB chairperson Likely To impact several units The ban is likely to impact 50% of the 30,000 industrial units. PNG supply should be ensured on priority before coming up with the ban. —BR Bhatia, Ex-prez, faridabad industries assn Regular supply best solution Ensuring regular power supply is perhaps the best way to deal with all the restrictions imposed to curb pollution. —Rajive Chawla, President, IAMSME

The DC and the regional officers (RO) of the HSPCB were not available for comments. According to information, power officials have been asked to ensure adequate supply.

“Though the effect was hardly visible on the first day as it was Sunday, the clear picture of power supply will be clear in the coming days,” said Pramod Rana, an entrepreneur here. He said the authorities should have ensured proper infrastructure and time required to meet the criteria.

BR Bhatia, former president of the Faridabad Industries Association (FIA), said a large number of units were faced with issues regarding availability of gas supply and finances involved in the conversion to dual fuel kit and RECD gensets. He said the industry favoured pollution-free environment, but the government should have focussed on providing piped natural gas (PNG) supply in the NCR on priority basis before implementing the ban in such a manner. “It can be catastrophic for many, especially the export units. Why not penalise the power department for outages as it forces the industry to resort to the usage of alternative means of power back up?” he asked.

With only emergency services, including residential societies, being spared from ban for three months, it remains effective for the Industry, according to the notification of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

#Faridabad