Industrialists write to Haryana Govt, seek fire station in Rozka Meo area

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 25

Following repeated fire incidents in industrial areas across Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad, traders led by NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nuh have written a letter to the state government for setting up a fire station near the Rozka Meo industrial area.

The industrialists highlighted a recent fire that burnt a factory here as fire tenders could not reach in time.

“The Rozka Meo industrial area, a very old and backward area in Nuh district, has no access to fire tenders, leaving numerous industries vulnerable to fire,” said HP Yadav, president, NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Recently, a major fire broke out in one of the factories in the area and help from the Fire Department could not arrive in time, which caused significant damage to the unit, he added.

“Despite repeatedly dialling the emergency number, factory officials did not get any response. Ultimately, a representative had to go all the way to the fire station at Sohna for help. After making efforts for hours, fire tenders reached the spot. By the time they reached, the factory was almost destroyed,” Yadav said.

According to the letter, there are three fire stations the region — one is at Nuh, second at Tauru and third at Sohna. The chamber said all of these are situated at far-off places from the industrial area. “While industrial areas in Gurugram have access to fire offices in their vicinity, the Rozka Meo industrial area does not have basic and essential services like a fire station,” the chamber added.

According to the industrialists, a few years ago, the government had closed a fire training centre-cum-fire station in the Rozka Meo industrial area and gave land to a company.

“We are not against giving land to a company, but the state government should have allocated an alternative site for a fire station in or around the industrial area. In the past, the industrial area faced similar problems. It has been neglected for a long time. If basic facilities are not provided to industries, traders may relocate their businesses, leading to unemployment in the region,” the chamber said the letter.

