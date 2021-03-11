Industries can now use biomass fuels

Industries can now use biomass fuels

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 19

In a major relief to the industrialists in NCR, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed the use of biomass fuels — paddy straw and rice husk — as fuel in their industries.

Earlier, the CAQM had directed to convert the industrial operation on cleaner fuel such as PNG/CNG, LPG, biogas, propane and butane only up to September 30 in NCR. The CAQM strictly directed that no new industry or under-commissioning industry would be allowed to run on conventional fossil fuels such as diesel, HSD and coke after September 30.

Mink blanket projects to resume

As many as 20-25 big mink blanket projects were stopped after the earlier orders of the CAQM, but after getting the permission to use biomass fuels, these plants will come into existence again. —Pritam Singh Sachdeva, President, Panipat industrial ASSN

The CAQM mentioned in the order that a large number of industrial associations, federations and individuals submitted requests before the commission for permitting the use of biomass fuels in addition to PNG, citing that biomass-based fuels were much more environment friendly than fossil fuels in terms of carbon emissions and particulate matter (PM) emissions were much controlled.

Presently, analysis of PM emissions from industries using biomass fuels for boiler operations indicates that biomass fuels are much superior than conventional fossil fuels, the order reads.

Pritam Singh Sachdeva, president, Panipat Industrial Association said the announcement was a big relief to the industry, especially the textile industry in NCR, as around 64 per cent of the area of the state lies in NCR and has 90 per cent of the industries.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

3
Nation

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh's family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes elephant ride to target BJP on inflation, senior Punjab Congress leaders refuse to hop on

5
Punjab

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

6
Punjab

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

7
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

8
J & K

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann to meet Amit Shah on border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

10
Business

After cement, billionaire Gautam Adani’s group to foray into healthcare

Don't Miss

View All
Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court on Friday after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

A few Congress leaders and supporters turned up at the resid...

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

To abide by dress code | May get to work at prison factory, ...

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case, CBI searches begin

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case; CBI raids under way at 17 locations

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Sec 38

Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doc

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh covid cases

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs