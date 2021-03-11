Industries exploiting groundwater in Haryana to be fined

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The Haryana Water Resources Authority Chairperson Keshni Anand Arora said action would be taken against industries which were illegally exploiting groundwater. The industrial unit of those who violate the rules could be closed and fine imposed. Arora was presiding over the review meeting of the authority at here today.

Arora directed the DCs to conduct regular inspection of those industrial units which were using groundwater illegally. He said an enforcement officer had been appointed for this. They should act swiftly on complaints sent by the authority and also conduct weekly reviews.

Arora said about 25,000 industrial units of the state had taken permission from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to run their projects, but out of these, only 2,500 units applied to the Authority for permission to use groundwater.

She added that out of the 142 administrative blocks in the state, the groundwater situation of 85 blocks was alarming, thus complaints pertaining to the illegal use of groundwater should be acted upon immediately.

Conduct regular inspection