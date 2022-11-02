Infant found abandoned on roadside

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

A 10-day-old baby girl was found abandoned on roadside at the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur area. An FIR has been registered against unidentified parents of teh child at the Badshahpur police station.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, said he was on his bike when he spotted a baby wrapped in a blanket on the roadside.

“I found the newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and informed the police. They reached the spot, took the baby in custody and rushed her to the hospital. The parents threw her with an intention of hiding her birth and they should be punished,” Sandeep said.

The police said the baby girl was crying badly and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 10-A. According to doctors, her condition is stable. An FIR has registered against the baby’s unknown parents at the Badshahpur police station on Monday.

“We are questioning nearby labourers and tenants of the area. We are also trying to trace if any pregnant women were spotted by residents recently in the area,” said sub-inspector Gulab Singh, investigating officer.