Infant, uncle die due to asphyxiation at Taraori

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 29

An eight-month-old girl and her 14-year-old maternal uncle, who were sleeping with burning ‘angithi’ inside the room to beat the cold, died due to suffocation in Chaudhary Mohalla in Ward 5, Taraori, on Thursday morning.

Her mother Seema and her father Arun were also sleeping in the same room. They found in the morning that both were not responding when they called them, after which they were taken to hospital where they were declared dead of suffocation, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Muskan and her maternal uncle Vipin. The family belongs to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Arun shifted with his family to Taroari for their livelihood and works as labourer.

Family members said Seema, Arun, Vipin, and Muskan slept in the room with burning ‘angithi’ on Wednesday night, but both the kids could not wake up in the morning.

“We got information in the morning about the incident. We visited the spot and started an investigation. We found the angithi in the room. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The actual cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem report, but suffocation is said to be a reason behind their death,” said Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Taraori.