Inflation, corruption on rise under BJP-JJP: Randeep Surjewala

Kaithal, March 10

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala today said the government had failed on every front and people wanted to bring the Congress back to power both at the Centre and in the state. While addressing a well-attended gathering during ‘Badlav’ rally in Pundri, Surjewala said in the past 10 years, the Union and the state government had been looting common people. They have betrayed the farmers. He said there was rampant corruption across the state and inflation had broken all records. Be it LPG cylinder, petrol, diesel or other commodities, their rates have been increasing day by day, due to which it was difficult for people to run their livelihood. He also accused the government for not allowing the farmers to go to Delhi and said the issues of the farmers should be addressed and they must be allowed to raise their issues.

“Farmers are being attacked with bullets and tear gas shells to suppress their voice. I demand the government to listen and address their issues,” said Surjewala.

He also raised the issue of increasing unemployment and said the government had failed to provide jobs to youth, due to which they are going abroad through ‘donkey routes’, risking their lives.

