Kurukshetra: Info on Saraswati to be updated in revenue records

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 31

The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board has decided to get the information on the river and its tributaries updated and rectified in the revenue records of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Sirsa districts.

The board has held a meeting with the revenue officers of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts and appointed three kanungos for the task.

Dhuman Singh, vice-chairman of the board, said: “They have been working to rejuvenate the Saraswati and develop the ‘tirthas’ along the river. It has come to notice that the river has been wrongly mentioned with different names, including Surti, Sursati and Sarasti. Besides this, the channel is missing at some locations in the records. It has been decided to get the details of the Saraswati and its tributaries updated in the revenue records so that future generations could get the authentic information.”

“A meeting has been held with the district revenue officers of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal. Soon, a meeting with the officers of Sirsa will be held. The officers have been asked to get the task completed by October. The area of the Saraswati will also be checked by the revenue officers as per the record during the exercise,” he added.

#Kaithal #kurukshetra #sirsa #Yamunanagar