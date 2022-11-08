Initiative to increase tree coverage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The Forest Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have launched the “Trees outside forests in India (TOFI)” programme in Rohtak. The programme will bring together farmers, companies and other private institutions to rapidly expand tree coverage outside traditional forests in the state.

The programme will enhance carbon sequestration, support local communities and strengthen the climate resilience of agriculture, thereby supporting global climate change mitigation and adaptation goals.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The Government of Haryana is giving a major thrust to agroforestry and tree plantations on land outside the notified forest area. With only 6.80 per cent of the area under forest and tree cover, the state has demonstrated its potential to support the country’s food and wood/timber needs by showcasing globally how a forest-deficient state can be a wood-surplus state.” He said, “We are working to increase the income of farmers in Haryana.”Giving more information, an official spokesperson said the TOFI programme would further spur agroforestry and plantation campaigns outside forests and help raise the income of farmers while enhancing the green cover in the state. It would also support India’s roadmap towards carbon neutral economy by 2070 and commitments related to climate initiatives regarding ‘Panchamrita’ and ‘Mission LiFE’, he said.

Highlighting importance of the programme, the Minister of Forests and Tourism, Kanwar Pal, said, “Growing trees outside forest areas can help Haryana achieve its goal of 20 per cent area under forest and tree cover. The programme will contribute towards strengthening the environment policy, supporting trees outside forests-based enterprises and providing technical support for the expansion of area under trees outside forests.”

The Trees Outside Forests in India programme was launched in September 2022 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary, Leena Nandan, and US Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina. The programme will allocate $25 million US dollars over five years in seven states.