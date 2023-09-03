Injured criminal gives cops the slip

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 2

A man arrested in a case of ransom escaped from police custody today. After his arrest on August 28, he was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, said the police.

He was accused in six cases of demanding ransom and thrashing at Taraori and Butana police stations in Karnal district. As per the police, several other such cases were registered against him in other districts.

The accused has been identified as Pawan, alias Maut, a resident of Takhana village in the district. He was arrested from Daudi village in Kurukshetra district by a CIA-2 team.

He managed to escape from a window in the washroom. SP Shashank Kumaar Sawan has initiated an inquiry to fix the responsibility. “DSP (HQ) has been assigned the inquiry to find out the lapses,” he said.

Just before his arrest, he sustained bullet injuries from his own country-made weapon, due to which he was hospitalised. As per the police, following a tip-off last Monday, when the police tried to stop him at Daudi village, he turned his bike and tried to pull out a weapon from his pocket, but accidentally it misfired and he sustained an injury. The same day, the Karnal police got an FIR registered against him in Kurukshetra district under Section 307, IPC.

