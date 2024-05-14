INLD: BJP making false job promises to Haryana youth

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 13

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Sandeep Lot for the Sirsa parliamentary constituency stated that under the BJP’s 10-year rule, a legion of unemployed youth had emerged. Every year, in the name of providing employment to two crore youth, the BJP had deceived the youngsters.

He was addressing rural public meetings at 36 villages, including Nathusari Chopta, Nathusari Kalan, Tarkanwali, Shahpuria, Shakarmadori and Chaharwala on Monday. He said the BJP had made efforts to disrupt brotherhood with its wrong policies. The INLD was the only political party that had worked for the welfare of all sections.

Sandeep Lot claimed that a wave of the INLD was sweeping across Haryana at this time, and INLD would emerge victorious on all 10 seats. He said whenever Chaudhary Devi Lal and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala took charge of the state, Haryana was put on the path of development. He completely dismissed the BJP’s slogan of development.

