INLD candidate Sandeep Lot files papers from Sirsa

Sirsa, May 4
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Sandeep Lot filed his nomination from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency on Saturday. He was accompanied by INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala. Addressing the gathering of INLD workers before filing the nomination, Chautala highlighted the party’s commitment to bringing significant changes in Haryana if voted to power. He urged party workers to ensure victory for the party at the booth level. He announced that a roadshow would be held on May 8 starting from Chautala village.
Chautala also announced the formation of a committee to oversee election-related arrangements in the Sirsa constituency, comprising former MLA Dr Sitaram, youth leader Gokul Setia who had fought the last Assemby election as an Independent, and district INLD presidents from Fatehabad, Sirsa and Narwana. He expressed confidence in INLD’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the ongoing internal rivalry within the Congress would benefit the INLD.
Following a public meeting at the Janata Bhawan, Sandeep Lot led a massive roadshow passing through various markets and intersections in the city. The roadshow traversed through Rori Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Parshuram Chowk, Hisaria Bazaar, and Ambedkar Chowk before culminating at the mini-secretariat, where Lot filed his nomination papers.
