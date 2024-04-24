 Haryana: INLD, JJP in wait-and-watch mode as Congress delays its list : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana: INLD, JJP in wait-and-watch mode as Congress delays its list

Haryana: INLD, JJP in wait-and-watch mode as Congress delays its list

Haryana: INLD, JJP in wait-and-watch mode as Congress delays its list

Abhay Chautala, Secretary General, INLD



Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 23

The delay in the Congress list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has ‘forced’ the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to put on hold their lists of candidates for the crucial seats, including Karnal and Rohtak.

Political compulsion behind delay

We have zeroed in on names of the candidates from all 10 seats. However, due to political compulsions, we will announce the names for the four seats — Rohtak, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Gurugram — after April 26. — Abhay Chautala, Secretary General, INLD

Cong rebels as JJP, INLD nominees?

  • The JJP and the INLD are waiting for the Congress to declare its list first
  • After Congress releases its lists, the party rebels can be accommodated as JJP, INLD candidates
  • Since elections are scheduled on May 25, parties have enough time to name the candidates

In fact, in the backdrop of the no consensus on the names of the Congress candidates for the nine Lok Sabha seats, the JJP and the INLD have adopted a ‘wait-and-watch’ mode in announcing their candidates for the remaining seats.

Both the JJP and the INLD seem to be waiting for prospective candidates not getting the Congress ticket who might switch to their parties in the run-up to the elections. Since there are multiple claimants for the Congress tickets, those not getting tickets may be ‘winnable’ candidate from the JJP and INLD, sources said.

Though the INLD was supposed to announce the remaining seven candidates yesterday, it named only three candidates putting the names of the candidates from Rohtak, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Gurugram seats on hold.

“We have zeroed in on names of the candidates from all seats. However, due to political compulsions, we will announce the names for the four seats after April 26,” said Abhay Chautala, secretary general, INLD.

Similarly, the JJP is yet to announce candidates from the Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala, Sonepat and Kurukshetra seats. In fact, the BJP is the only party which has announced candidates from all 10 seats.

The sources said both the parties were watching out for the rebel candidates after the announcement of the Congress candidates. “As there is still enough time for the May 25 elections, the parties are waiting for the Congress to declare its candidates first. After the Congress declares its list, the possibility of fielding the Congress rebels as the JJP or the INLD candidates can be explored,” the sources asserted.

Since the notification for May 25 elections to 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana is scheduled to be issued on April 29, the parties have enough time to name the candidates. Even if we name the candidates around April 29, the candidates will have enough time to campaign for the May 25 parliamentary polls, a senior JJP leader said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

2
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

3
Chandigarh

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

7
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

8
Punjab

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Mullanpur project: Court orders filing of FIR against builder in cheating case

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks

Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax comments, says his views ‘not always aligned with party’

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

His father refuses to comment

Supreme Court seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, summons senior poll panel official

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

Fire Alarm: PGI fails to comply with norms despite reminders

Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

Delhi court grants time to CM Arvind Kejriwal to file response in case of evading ED summons

Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Earth Day celebrated

Faculty development programme held