INLD leader Abhay Chautala to contest from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat

PTI

Chandigarh, March 16

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala will contest from Haryana’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party said on Saturday.

Chautala, INLD’s secretary general, is at present an MLA from Ellenabad Assembly seat.

Party national vice president Prakash Bharti said that INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala had formed a five-member committee under his leadership in view of the general election.

The committee announced the name of Abhay Chautala from the Kurukshetra seat after taking opinions from the party workers and the people of the constituency, he said.

Abhay Chautala had on Thursday said his party will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha