INLD likely to field Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

Hisar, March 24
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is likely to field Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala who is a grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as its candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.
The party sources said that the INLD leadership has taken a decision in this regard though a final announcement will be made on March 26. Sunaina is the general secretary of the women wing of the party.
Her husband Ravi Chautala, a cousin of the INLD Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala, was also active in politics some time ago. Later, she became active in politics. Ravi Chautala is son of Devi Lal’s eldest son Pratap Chautala.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support