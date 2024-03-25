INLD likely to field Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is likely to field Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala who is a grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as its candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

The party sources said that the INLD leadership has taken a decision in this regard though a final announcement will be made on March 26. Sunaina is the general secretary of the women wing of the party.

Her husband Ravi Chautala, a cousin of the INLD Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala, was also active in politics some time ago. Later, she became active in politics. Ravi Chautala is son of Devi Lal’s eldest son Pratap Chautala.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Lok Sabha