INLD names office-bearers

Chandigarh, October 15
National president of the INLD Om Prakash Chautala today named office-bearers of the party at the national and state levels. RS Chaudhary and Prakash Bharti will be the new national senior vice-presidents, while Abhay Chatuala will be the secretary general. Nafe Singh Rathi has been retained president of the state unit, according to a press note issued here today.
Tribune Shorts
