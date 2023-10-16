INLD names office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

National president of the INLD Om Prakash Chautala today named office-bearers of the party at the national and state levels. RS Chaudhary and Prakash Bharti will be the new national senior vice-presidents, while Abhay Chatuala will be the secretary general. Nafe Singh Rathi has been retained president of the state unit, according to a press note issued here today.

