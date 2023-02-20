INLD open to alliance with any party: Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 19

Former Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala hinted that his party was open to alliance ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state.

Interacting with mediapersons during his visit to the dharna being held by the temporary employees of Doordarshan Kendra in Hisar today, Chautala said the BJP government’s ouster was imminent. When asked whether the INLD was inclined for an alliance with the Congress, Chautala said they had no malice towards anyone.

The former CM said the economic condition of the country was not good. “Development has taken a backseat in Haryana as the government is not able to even repair damaged roads,” he alleged.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who shared the stage with Chautala in the INLD rally in Fatehabad recently, had said all opposition parties, including the Congress, should join hands to defeat the BJP government at the Centre.