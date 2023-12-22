INLD promises jobs if voted to power

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 21

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala criticised the BJP-JJP government for vacant posts in government departments and said if voted to power, the INLD would fill the vacant posts and focus on employment generation.

Addressing a gathering at Shahabad as part of the party’s Haryana Parivartan Rath Yatra recently, he said: “The BJP-JJP government failed to fulfil its promises, and all sections of society are unhappy with the policies of the government. The Congress was the main opposition party, but it also failed to raise the voice of the people of Haryana due to factionalism. Instead of increasing facilities, the government is stopping pension and ration of poor people.” “Government schools and hospitals are facing a severe staff crunch,” he claimed.

