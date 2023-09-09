INLD rally on September 25

Chandigarh: Several prominent Opposition leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, senior CMP leader Sitaram Yechury, SAD president Sukhbir Badal and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik will attend INLD’s September 25 rally to be organised as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of late former Deputy PM Devi Lal. TNS
15 stolen bikes recovered
Rewari: The district police on Wednesday arrested kingpin of an inter-state gang of thieves involved in stealing motorbikes. The accused has been identified as Dilbagh, alias Bagi, of Deeg district of Rajasthan. DSP Sanjeev Balhara said 15 stolen motorbikes had been recovered from various places after getting information from the accused during interrogation. TNS
Man gets life term for murder
Sonepat: The court of Additional district and Sessions Judge Ajay Parashar awarded life sentence to a man for murdering a person in 2021. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 upon him.
