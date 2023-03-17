INLD supremo, Abhay stay away from Digvijay's wedding

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 16

As JJP leader Digvijay Chautala, who is younger brother of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, tied the knot with Lagan Randhawa, a girl from Amritsar in Punjab, at a star-studded function at a farmhouse in Delhi on Wednesday night, his uncle Abhay Chautala and grandfather former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala gave the event a miss.

Digvijay’s wedding function was attended by a host of political leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a number of ministers, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal, besides Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and several MPs and MLAs.

Digvijay is the son of former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, who is the elder son of former Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala. Ajay and his sons Dushyant and Digvijay had split from the INLD in 2018. After the Assembly elections, Dushyant entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP to form the government in Haryana.

Family sources said Om Prakash Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala were invited to attend the pre-wedding functions and wedding events.