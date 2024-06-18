INLD to form next govt in Haryana: Abhay

Ambala, June 17
INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala today said though the results of the Lok Sabha poll were not as per the expectations, the party was confident of forming the government after the Assembly elections in Haryana.
He held a district-level workers’ meeting in Ambala Cantonment and assigned duties for the upcoming state elections. Abhay said, “When our party workers used to approach the voters in villages, they said they would support the INLD in the state poll, but they had to vote for the INDIA bloc candidate in the Lok Sabha elections to oust the BJP from power.”
He said, “I am confident that the people will support the INLD in the state poll and we will form the next government.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision
Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...
Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful
Decision on post in few days: Sources