INLD to start campaign from March 25

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 17

Indian National Lok Dal’s secretary general and candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency Abhay Singh Chautala today said that the party would start campaigning for the elections from March 25.

Abhay Chautala held a meeting with party leaders in Kurukshetra to discuss the strategy for the campaigning and finalised the meetings to be held in all nine Assembly constituencies under Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to mediapersons, Abhay Chautala said, “The party will start campaigning from March 25. The first meeting will be held in Radaur. Three Assembly constituencies will be covered in a day. We will cover the entire Lok Sabha constituencies in three days. I will assign duties to party workers and they will be contesting my election. We will disturb the equations of not only the BJP, but also Congress.”

