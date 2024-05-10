INLD too wants President’s rule

Chandigarh, May 9
The INLD today demanded the imposition of President’s rule in Haryana as the “Nayab Singh Saini government has lost its majority and has no legal or moral right to remain in office.”
In a letter to the Governor, Abhay Chautala, Ellenabad MLA, urged him to ask the BJP government to immediately convene a Vidhan Sabha session for floor test so that the government could prove its majority.
The letter said when it appeared that the government had lost majority, the constitutional route was to demonstrate it majority on the floor of the House. “In case the Governor finds that in the present circumstances it is not possible to convene the Vidhan Sabha session for the floor test, then President’s rule should be imposed in the state,” the letter demanded.
