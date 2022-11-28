INLD wins 10 seats in Sirsa district

Tribune News Service

Sirsa/Fatehabad, November 27

INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala’s son Karan Chautala is among the 10 party candidates who had won the zila parishad elections in Sirsa district. Karan beat his nearest rival Raj Kumar Nain by 625 votes. AAP has also shown significant presence by winning five of the total 24 seats in the district.

Other winners include Sonia (Ward No. 2), Naresh Kumar (Ward No. 3), Abhay Singh (Ward No. 10), Subdra Devi (Ward No. 11), Santosh Beniwal (Ward No. 13), Rakesh (Ward No. 14), Gurdev (Ward No. 16), Annu Devi (Ward No. 20) and Gurpreet (Ward No. 21).

In Fatehabad district, BJP leader Rajesh Kaswan, who was the zila parishad chairman during the previous tenure, lost the poll from Ward No. 3, while his wife lost the election from Ward No. 2.

In all, the district has 18 wards of which six were won by the BJP-backed candidates. Five candidates having affiliation to the JJP have also emerged victorious. Three candidates having Congress affiliation and one each of the AAP and INLD have also won the poll.

Of the 22 wards in Bhiwani district, the BJP has claimed to have won a majority of the seats. Though the party did not contest the poll on party symbol, the BJP’s Bhiwani unit leaders claimed that 17 winners were associated with the party.

In Jind, AAP won two wards out of 25. Most of the remaining winners were supporters of the BJP and the JJP. In Charkhi Dadri, Independents posted win in all 11 wards.