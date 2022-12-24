INLD's Karan Chautala is Sirsa ZP chief

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 23

Karan Chautala, son of the INLD leader and MLA from the Ellenabad Assembly constituency, was elected the chairperson of the Zila Parishad (ZP) in Sirsa today.

He secured 12 votes out of 19 members present at a meeting held in the Panchayat Bhawan in Sirsa town.

Independent ZP member Meena Rani bagged the vice-chairperson’s post.

Sources said the 19 members gathered at the Panchayat Bhawan which included 10 members of the INLD, six of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and three independents. The BJP-JJP supported members remained absent from the process.

The INLD fielded Karan Chautala as its presidential candidate while the AAP’s Gurbej Singh filed his nomination. An independent candidate was also in the fray.

After the polling, Karan Chautala got 12 votes, while the AAP candidate polled six votes, while the third independent candidate got just one vote. An independent ZP member Meena Rani also secured 13 votes against an AAP candidate for the post of the vice-chairperson.

The INLD has been holding the post of the Sirsa ZP post for nearly two and a half decades, as the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was the ZP chairperson twice — in 1995 and 2005. The INLD-supported woman Renu Bala was the chairperson in the outgoing term, while Karan Chautala was the vice-chairperson.

In Bhiwani, BJP-supported Anita Malik was unanimously elected the chairperson of the 22-member Bhiwani Zila Parishad. Sunita Jangra was elected the vice-chairperson.

