INLD’s Sirsa candidate Sandeep Lot to file papers tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 2

INLD Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa Sandeep Lot will file his nomination papers at 12.15 pm on May 4. Party secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala will also be present on the occasion.

Before going to the Deputy Commissioner’s office for submitting the papers, the INLD candidate will take part in a procession with party workers and INLD leaders at the Janata Bhawan at 10 am. The march will proceed to the RO office while passing through Rori Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Parshuram Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk.

INLD district spokesperson Mahavir Sharma said for the event, INLD district president Kashmir Singh Kariwala, executive president Dharmveer Nain, urban district president Gangaram Bajaj, president of the Aarti Association Manohar lal Mehta and others surveyed the location at the Janata Bhawan.

