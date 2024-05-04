INLD’s Sunaina Chautala files papers in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 3

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Sunaina Chautala filed her nomination for the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency here today. Her husband Ravi Chautala, grandson of former Deputy PM Devi Lal, also submitted the nomination as her covering candidate.

Earlier, INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala arrived at the party office and activated workers to mobilise support for the party candidate. He did not accompany her to the filing of the papers.

Abhay, who is also party candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, targeted the BJP, JJP and Congress, stating that only the INLD was committed to the welfare of famers and weaker sections.

Referring to the JJP, he said the party had got demolished as people were not ready to even listen to its leaders anywhere. “Nothing is left in the JJP. Farmers are not allowing the BJP candidate to enter the village. The JJP is also facing vehement opposition by villagers. The INLD has the strongest candidate,” he claimed.

Sunaina said people were looking forward to the INLD as only it could protect their rights.

