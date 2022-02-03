Inmate hangs himself from tree at Bhondsi jail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 2

A 26-year-old inmate of the Bhondsi jail committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, near hospital, on the jail premises. Inmate’s family raised suspicion over him being murdered. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Pal, a resident of Jhajjar district. The inmate was arrested last month after he was booked on the charge

of molestation.

He reportedly approached jail warden to tell him about his poor health late Tuesday evening, but did not return. When the jail warden went to the hospital on the jail premises to check on the inmate, he found him hanging from a nearby tree.

After getting information a team of the Bhondsi police station and judicial magistrate visited the spot where the inmate’s body was found hanging. A judicial probe has been ordered into the matter.

“Vijay was sent for health check up to hospital on the jail premises. He sneaked out and hanged himself from a tree near the hospital,” said a police officer.

The inmate’s family has, however, refused to believe the information. The family demanded an inquiry while alleging that he was murdered. The family said Vijay could have never committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the police today handed over the body to inmate’s family after a post mortem examination, which was conducted by a board of doctors. The magisterial probe is on.