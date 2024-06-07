Innovative farming helps Sirsa man boost income

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 6

Farmers in the Nathusari Chopta area are promoting horticulture alongside traditional farming, thereby increasing their income. One such farmer is Mohar Singh Nayol from Kumharia village. Three years ago, Mohar Singh began growing pomegranate on three acres. Until the plants matured, he cultivated watermelon, cucumber, gourd, and squash between the pomegranate plants, creating an additional source of income.

Mohar Singh says that until the pomegranate trees start producing fruit, he is earning good money by growing watermelon, cucumber, gourd and squash. According to him, the farmers can become self-reliant by engaging in horticulture and growing fruits and vegetables alongside traditional farming.

Mohar Singh explained that due to the shortage of canal water, natural disasters and diseases, the yield of traditional crops had decreased, leading to reduced savings. To increase his farming income, he started exploring other options. His son, Rohtash, read about horticulture in newspapers and grew a pomegranate orchard on three acres.

So far, the pomegranate trees have started producing fruits, so Mohar Singh planted watermelon, cucumber, gourd and squash between the pomegranate rows in the three acres. This has earned him approximately Rs 3 lakh this season. He mentioned that they mainly used organic fertilisers in their horticulture. Until the pomegranate plants fully matured and started bearing fruit, he would continue to grow vegetables between the rows, earning additional income. This way, they benefited doubly. He also mentioned that people from Kumharia, Kheri, Gusaiana and nearby villages liked the vegetables from his farm very much.

By using modern methods for farming, Mohar Singh has become a source of inspiration for the farmers in the area and nearby villages in Rajasthan also.

Nayol stated that he had built a diggi (water tank) on his farm and when needed, he used the drip system to irrigate the plants directly at the roots. This saved water and provided the plants with water and nutrients as needed.

Mohar Singh noted that the market in Sirsa was far from his village, leading to higher transportation costs and reduced savings. Additionally, there was no nearby waxing plant to preserve the fruits. He suggested that if a fruits and vegetables market was developed in Nathusari Chopta and a waxing plant established, the transportation costs would decrease, resulting in higher savings for the farmers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa