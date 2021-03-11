Inquiry finds discrepancies in registration of vehicles in Rewari

Chassis numbers of car, mobike manipulated I Employees booked

Inquiry finds discrepancies in registration of vehicles in Rewari

The Saral Kendra at the mini-secretariat in Rewari. A file Photo

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, June 6

An inquiry conducted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in an alleged fraud involving the re-registration of vehicles with the manipulation of the chassis number at the time of the entry of the data in the Vahan portal has found gross irregularities in the registration of six vehicles, including car, motorcycle and tractor, at the Registration Authorities Rewari.

Fraud detected in Jagadhari

  • A case was registered against employees of the registration authorities, Rewari, on the complaint of Transport Commissioner, Chandigarh
  • The fraud was detected in the office of the SDM-cum-Registering Authority, Jagadhari (Yamunanagar), and two separate FIRs were registered in Sector 17 police station, and Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district in January and February

In his inquiry report, the DSP Mohammad Jamal found the same chassis number registered of two vehicles, clearly indicating a manipulation at the time of the vehicle registration.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered against employees of registration authorities, Rewari, on the complaint of Transport Commissioner, Chandigarh, in this respect. The fraud was actually detected in the office of the SDM-cum-Registering Authority, Jagadhari (Yamunanagar) and two separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Police Station, Sector 17, and Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district in January and February in this respect.

“Later, the Transport Department initiated an exercise to identify cases of suspected fraudulent re-registration of vehicles by a similar modus operandi in other districts. It sent a list of 16 registration numbers of different vehicles to the Registration Authorities in Rewari and Kosli town after finding them suspect. The vehicles have tentatively been identified to have been registered with the manipulation of particulars regarding the chassis numbers,” said the sources.

Sources maintained that the department also asked the district authorities to take the necessary legal action if anything was found unlawful during the inquiry. It also asked to share the detailed information regarding the modus operandi adopted by the accused in perpetuating the fraud so that the requisite systematic changes could be initiated to avoid such frauds in future.

“Such cases are reported mostly in matter of loan default when firms take away vehicles financed by them, or when a buyer fails to get the vehicle registered within the stipulated time period. Firm agents get fake RCs of such vehicles prepared to sell these further at cheaper rates,” sources claimed.

During the inquiry, the DSP found 10 out of 16 vehicles, belonging to Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Dadri, Nuh, Sonepat and Jind districts, to be violating rules, hence he recommended further investigation in these cases by the authorities of the districts concerned.

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

Lifestyle

'It's a loss of hope,' say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

