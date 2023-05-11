Inquiry into purchase of implants at Rohtak PGIMS

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 10

An inquiry into alleged irregularities in the purchase of implants for the treatment of patients admitted to Rohtak PGIMS under the Ayushman scheme is underway.

The Chief Minister’s Flying Squad, which is probing the matter, is collecting the records from the PGIMS administration as well as the District Nodal Officer.

The probe was initiated following a complaint that certain implants were purchased several days after the death of the patient(s) for whom those were required.

DSP (CM’s Flying Squad) Gorakh Pal Rana said the inquiry was in progress, but did not divulge any details.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ishwar Singh said, “In case a patient admitted under the Ayushman scheme refuses to undergo surgery or dies during treatment, the implants purchased for him/her are usually installed in some other patient,” he maintained. “There is no scope of embezzlement as nobody can withdraw money from the said account, nor can it be used for any other purpose even by the hospital administration,” said a senior functionary at the PGIMS.