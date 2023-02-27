Inquiry ordered to find lapses in auction of SUV

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 26

The Jind district administration has instituted an inquiry to establish the status of the documents of the vehicle, an SUV (Scorpio), allegedly used in the murder of two Rajasthan youths. The SUV was earlier owned by the Development and Panchayat Department and auctioned in 2020 after it was declared a condemned vehicle.

Sources said the SUV (HR-70 D 4177) was purchased by Salasar Trading Company of Jind in the auction. This vehicle was suspected to be used in the of abduction and killing of Junaid and Nasir. The charred bodies of the duo were found in the burnt Bolero vehicle near Barwas village of Bhiwani district on February 16.

The sources said during investigation, the Rajasthan Police traced one of the suspects, Vikas, a member of the Gosewa Dal in Jind town. On his trail, the Rajasthan police reached Somnath Gaushala near Amarheri village in Jind and recovered the SUV. The police revealed that the SUV was used in the crime by the accused. While the police failed to arrest Vikas, who had gone into hiding, they impounded the vehicle.

Jind Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar said the city magistrate had instituted an inquiry to find out the exact status of the vehicle in the registration documents. “This vehicle was auctioned two years ago. The inquiry of the city magistrate will look into whether there is any flaw in the documents. The inquiry will connect the entire chain sequence of auction and new ownership of the vehicle,” the DC said.

