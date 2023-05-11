Insect attack, area under Co-0238 sugarcane variety may decline

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

Once dominating the region for its high cane and sugar yield production since 2011, the area under the sugarcane variety Co-0238 is likely to get reduced as farmers are worried due to frequent top borer insect attack on their crop. Farmers fear losses if they cultivate this variety of sugarcane in fields.

As per experts, around 70 per cent of the area of the region that is under the cultivation of Co-0238 variety of sugarcane might get reduced due to the onslaught of top borer insect and red-rot disease on the crop. Farmers are exploring other sugarcane varieties for better production.

“I used to cultivate this variety on 20 acres every year. But the frequent attack of top borer insect has forced me to reduce the area under this variety to six acres. I have started cultivation of other varieties of sugarcane released by scientists of the Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, and other institutes,” said Rampal Chahal, a progressive farmer and state vice-president of the Ganna Sangharsh Samiti, Haryana.

Kewal, another farmer, said, “Earlier, Co-0238 variety of sugarcane contributed a lot to the prosperity of the farmers in the region. But for the past couple of years, this variety has become susceptive to top borer insect, which affects the crop production. Farmers have to spend huge amount to get rid of the insect in order to save their crop.”

He said, “This season too farmers have witnessed an attack of top borer insect on their crop.”

Dr SK Pandey, Director, Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, “No doubt, this variety has become susceptive to top borer insect and red-rot disease, but we are making efforts to educate farmers on how to get rid from pest and disease.”

Dr Pandey, who is also an entomologist, said, “Farmers have been advised to apply chlorantraniliprole at collar drenching as per recommendation of agriculture universities and release trichogramma japonicum in fields at regular interval. Pheromone traps should be installed in fields to reduce the effect.”