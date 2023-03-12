Insects found in rice served to sportspersons

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 11

Participants of the second regional-level Sansad Khel Mahotsav were served rice containing insects during the lunch today.

When the issue was raised with the organisers, the food item was disposed of immediately. Participants said black-colored insects called ‘sursi’ (confused flour beetle) were found in the rice served during the lunch on the second day of the games that were being held at sports complex, Sector 12, here. Many participants clicked photographs of the food item.

District Sports Officer Devender Singh said the food arrangement was done by the district Red Cross Society. Secretary of the society Bijender Sorot said, “The food is being sponsored by a local gurdwara. The food item was removed as soon the complaint was received. One of the rice bags perhaps was infested with bugs. Measures are in place to ensure good quality of food to the participants.”

The organisers are providing free food to the participants. They are served rice, roti, sabzi, dal and puri for lunch. No boarding or lodging facilities are being provided as the players return to their homes in the evening.

The three-day event was formally inaugurated by local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar on Friday. Around 6,000 male and female athletes from Faridabad and Palwal districts are participating in the games.

Medal winners in individual events will get a cash prize ranging from Rs 2,100 to 5,100 while in team events, winners will be given cash reward between Rs 21,000 and Rs 51,000. This is the second consecutive year, when these games are being organised.

Dishes removed

