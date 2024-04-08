Inspired by Phule, govt working for welfare of people: CM Saini

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 7

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the double engine government formed welfare policies after taking inspiration from the life of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. He called upon the public to support BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha election.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the state-level birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Phule, and a ‘Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh’ organised for the CM by the Saini community in Kurukshetra.

Nayab Saini highlighted the welfare schemes of the government and said, “Taking inspiration from the life of Phule, the double engine government has worked to implement schemes for the welfare of the people of Haryana. Following his teachings, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was launched and all efforts are being made to save and educate the girl child. New colleges have been opened to ensure that the girls don’t stop their education.”

He praised former CM Manohar Lal Khattar for launching various welfare schemes during his tenure and added, “Under the leadership of Manohar Lal, the government started providing jobs on merit. I pledge to take it further and implement all welfare policies and schemes started by the former CM.”

Nayab Saini said “I was discharging my duties as a small party worker but the party gave me the responsibility of Chief Minister of Haryana. Now it is our duty to bring Narendra Modi government back at the Centre for the third time. The Saini community has always supported the party and I request you to support the BJP candidates in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.”

Khattar, while addressing the gathering, said, “Imbibing the teachings of great personalities and following the path shown is the real tribute to them. Mahatma Phule dedicated his life to the uplift of farmers and the poor. He was a social reformer in the true sense. He also took the initiative to educate women and the people need to imbibe his teachings in their lives.”

Former MP and Loktantra Suraksha Party chief Raj Kumar Saini and Congress Radaur MLA Bishan Lal Saini also addressed the gathering. They called upon the community members to follow the teachings of Phule.

Minister of State Subhash Sudha, MLA Pehowa Sandeep Singh, former minister Savitri Jindal and several other former MPs and MLAs belonging to various political parties were present on the occasion.

