insufficient parking lots

Only two parking lots has been set up in Sector 12 in Karnal along with Chaudhary Devi Lal Rose Garden in front of the Judicial Complex and Lawyers Chamber complex so that vehicles of lawyers can be parked safely. But the total area of these two parking lots is not sufficient for the vehicles of the lawyers and their clients, due to which the lawyers are facing a lot of difficulties. I humbly urge the building committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Government of Haryana and the district administration to increase the area of this parking lot by including the vacant space of the Rose Garden situated between these two parking lots.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Dog-bite cases on the rise in Ambala

Packs of dogs can be seen wandering in Sector 10 of Ambala city. They welcome strangers with barks. Not only the schoolgoing children, but elders are not safe. The children have to be escorted on their way to and back from school. Every now and then we here cases of dog bites. Whenever any vehicle passes, the dogs chase these to some distance. Several dogs are suffering from skin and other diseases. The administration should take stock of the situation and take immediate action.

Vinod Gupta, Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com