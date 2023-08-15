Insurance Co told to pay medical expenses

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 14

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has passed an order directing an insurance company to pay Rs 24,910 as medical expenses incurred by the complainant on the treatment of his son.

Passing the order on July 28, 2023, the president of the DCDRC, Gulab Singh, members Geeta Parkash and Jasvinder Singh asked the company to pay punitive damages of Rs 10,000 for compensating the complainant in all heads.

The complainant availed a health insurance policy from an insurance company covering self, spouse and dependent children on payment of a premium of Rs 16,462. The date of commencement of the insurance policy was from January 12, 2022 to January 11, 2023 and the sum assured was Rs 5 lakh.

