Insurance company told to pay Rs 2.94 lakh to complainant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 16

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 2,94,874 as insurance claim and punitive damages to a Yamunanagar resident.

As per the order of the DCDRC, Rs 1,94,874 shall be paid as insurance claim and Rs 1 lakh as punitive damages to complainant in all heads within two months from the date of this order.

In default of it, the insurance company shall be liable to make the payment along with eight per cent interest per annum from the date of the order.

The order was passed by DCDRC president Gulab Singh, members Geeta Parkash and Asvinder Singh.

The complainant, Anoop Aggarwal of Industrial area, Yamunanagar, claimed that he purchased a medical claim insurance policy providing health coverage to his wife and two sons having a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh.

The policy was valid from May 28, 2017 to May 27, 2018 and prior to it, the complainant was a regular customer of the insurance company since 2014.

During the validity period of the policy, the wife of the complainant was hospitalised in a cancer institute of Delhi on July 27, 2017.

Her uterus was removed by surgery in the institute and she incurred a medical expenditure in the sum of Rs 3,28,079.

The complainant deposited the medical bills along with other requisite documents with the insurance company for reimbursement of medical expenditure.

The insurance company paid Rs 1,33,205 against the total bill of Rs 3,28,079. The complainant sent a legal notice to the company, but the firm failed to redress his grievance.

